Flypast over Chandigarh’s rain-fed Sukhna lake
CHANDIGARH: Expressing gratitude to the frontline COVID-19 warriors, flypasts by the Indian Air Force over Chandigarh’s rain-fed famed Sukhna Lake was exhibited on Sunday. The Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers dropped flower petals over the Command Hospital in Chandimandir, near here, and the PGI and the Government Medical College Hospital in Sector 32 here.
Also in neighbouring Panchkula and Mohali cities an Indian Army band performed at one government hospital each to express gratitude towards the frontline workers. All three services of the Indian Armed Forces displayed solidarity with the corona warriors who are working at the frontline to fight the pandemic in the country.