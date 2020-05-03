I’m going to take them down tonight: Russell to Gill during RCB knock KOLKATA: On April 5, 2019, Andre Russell played a 13-ball blinder to make a mockery of the 206-run target that Royal Challengers Bangalore had set for Kolkata Knight Riders in...

Flypast over Chandigarh’s rain-fed Sukhna lake CHANDIGARH: Expressing gratitude to the frontline COVID-19 warriors, flypasts by the Indian Air Force over Chandigarh’s rain-fed famed Sukhna Lake was exhibited on Sunday. The Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers dropped...

Armed forces shower petals pan India to honour corona warriors NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) jets and transport planes across India on Sunday showered petals on hospitals and places of national importance to show honour and express their...

Anju Modi on Fashion post Lockdown 3.0 NEW DELHI: Like all other sectors of the economy facing severe headwinds during the crisis, the fashion and apparel is industry is not an exception. The Lockdown has moved us...

India Craft Week holds worldwide preview during lockdown NEW DELHI: In a bid to elevate craft and tell the makers stories, Indias official Craft Week will be reaching out digitally during the lockdown with its Global edition, eGood...

Tendulkar leads the way as cricket fraternity wishes Lara birthday NEW DELHI: West Indies batting legend Brian Lara turned 51 on Saturday. Widely rated as one of the greatest batsmen of all time in a generation that had stalwarts like...

Sai Prithvi wins Indian Sim Racing Championship MUMBAI: For the new generation of Indias racers, its practice arena has turned into a battlefield in the lockdown era. Cooped up inside homes and missing out on valuable wheel...

No doubles match, no handshake: New ‘return to tennis’ guidelines LONDON: The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has issued a set of guidelines for local and national-level competitions when tennis returns to action once the restrictions put in place due to...

Smartphone sales in India hit zero in April, May too hot to handle NEW DELHI: The extended lockdown in India has resulted in zero shipments for the smartphone players in India in the month of April as factories are shut and it will...

Hyundai Motor India reports nil domestic sales in April NEW DELHI: Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Friday reported nil domestic sales for April, whereas the company managed to export only 1,341 units due to the distruption caused by...

No passenger flight services at IGI Airport till May 17 NEW DELHI: Passenger flight operations at national capital’s IGI Airport will remain shut till May 17, 2020. According to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates and manages the airport tweeted:...

Govt releases 2nd Rs 500 instalment to women Jan Dhan a/c holders NEW DELHI: Banks will start remitting the second instalment of Rs 500 to women Jan Dhan bank account holders from Monday. Under the staggered withdrawal plan for the month of May...

Rajasthan sends 2400 stranded migrants back home JAIPUR: Two special trains started from Jaipur to send around 2400 stranded students and labourers back to their homes in Bihar and Jharkhand. While one train departed for Ranchi (Jharkhand)...