India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

FM chairs meet to review financial stability measures amid Covid

FM chairs meet to review financial stability measures amid Covid
May 28
15:25 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) through video conference to review the measures to maintain financial stability amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Finance said: “Finance Minister @nsitharaman chairs the 22nd Financial Stability and Development Council (#FSDC) meeting through video conferencing in New Delhi today. The #FSDC meeting will review the measures to maintain financial stability in the context of #COVID19 pandemic.”

The members of the committee include the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Chairpersons of SEBI, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority. Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur also attended the meeting.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the government announcing an economic package and the economy facing a severe blow due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. The Reserve Bank of India also last week predicted a negative growth in India’s GDP for the financial year 2020-21.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: English Premier League to restart on June 17: AFP https://t.co/TMvl16SCON
    h J R

    - May 28, 2020, 3:20 pm

    #Trump thanks Indian-American aide for seniors' insulin deal - https://t.co/Y3DBZiHUTa Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/SA9JM5Ylut
    h J R

    - May 28, 2020, 10:12 am

    Death of US black man in ... - https://t.co/27iKLY5KOP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AfricanAmericansâ€¦ https://t.co/zaV4OSbdQJ
    h J R

    - May 28, 2020, 10:09 am

    PM pays tributes to #Savarkar on birth anniversary - https://t.co/3nv3oGj1Rx Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/o61Maas64P
    h J R

    - May 28, 2020, 10:03 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.