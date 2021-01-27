India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Focus is on getting better, not on Premier League table: Arteta

Focus is on getting better, not on Premier League table: Arteta
January 27
11:22 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that his focus is only on how the team can get better and he is not looking at the Premier League table.

Arteta’s remarks came after his team secured a 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League here on Wednesday. With this victory, Arsenal are now placed in the eighth spot with 30 points.
“I don’t want to look at the table, I want to look at ourselves and how we can get better, the reasons why we are performing better and winning more football matches and then get that consistency that we’ve been lacking. We just want to try to improve as a team. Tomorrow is another day so let’s review the game, train, improve in the many areas we need to get better and then see where we get by doing that,” the club’s official website quoted Arteta as saying.

During the match, Stuart Armstrong handed Southampton a one-goal lead in just the third minute. Five minutes later, Granit Xhaka’s excellent pass picked out Nicolas Pepe, who finished smartly to equalise. Arsenal went ahead six minutes before half-time when Bukayo Saka scored a goal. Alexandre Lacazette then netted a goal in the 72nd minute, giving Arsenal a comfortable win.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Arteta said: “To come here and play the way we played after having a big chance in the first minute and not scoring, then conceding from a set-piece but still reacting the way we did with the way we played football against a really good side… The three goals we scored, overall I think we should be proud because it’s never easy to come here against this team.” (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @gchikermane: #India2030 in @IndiaPost_News https://t.co/AXnlOM4eJ9
    h J R

    - January 27, 2021, 8:20 am

    Pro-Khalistan group gathers in Washington in ... - https://t.co/Wfxhuyq07M Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #DonaldTrump #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #JoeBiden #Kejriwal #Political
    h J R

    - January 27, 2021, 6:42 am

    Kamala Harris gets second COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/MrALbnODmp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris
    h J R

    - January 27, 2021, 6:06 am

    YouTube extends suspension of Trump's channel ... - https://t.co/AQtVrk6FU3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DonalTrumpBanned #DonaldTrump #FacebookBan #JoeBiden #MelaniaTrump #Republicans #TrumpAdministration #TwitterBan #UnitedStates #USA #World #YouTubeBan
    h J R

    - January 27, 2021, 5:57 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.