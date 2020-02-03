Focus on nation building: RSS chief to youths

GUNA (MP): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday appealed to youths to focus on the nation-building by “putting aside personal interests”.

Addressing the ‘Yuva Sankalp Shivir’ of the Sangh on its concluding day here, Bhagwat said, “Focus on the nation building by putting aside your personal interests. If you resolve to give a little time to nation building, the country would emerge as the ‘vishwa guru’ (world leader)”.

According to Sangh insiders, a total of 1376 youth, mostly students drawn from Madhya Pradesh’s 16 districts between the age group of 16 to 30, took part in the three-day “Yuva Sankalp Shivir”.

The camp was held in Veer Savarkar locality in an area of 10 acres where huts were pitched for the participants. Various cultural programmes, debates on various issues and other events were held, at the camp. It is known that the Sangh-affiliated ABVP and other organisations have been stridently supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which has been opposed by the Left-backed bodies in some universities. PTI

