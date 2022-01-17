India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

FOG brings cheers to Bay Area Children this Holiday Season

FOG brings cheers to Bay Area Children this Holiday Season
January 17
15:22 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

FOG Toy DriveRitu Maheshwari
India Post News Service

FREMONT, CA: In keeping with the giving tradition and in spirit of holidays, FOG (Festival of Globe), Federation of Indo-Americans (FIA) of Northern California, and Fremont Hindu Temple organized a Holiday Toy and Blanket Drive on Sunday, December 19th, 2021.

The event was widely popular and collected hundreds of toys for Bay Area children in need. Event culminated with local elected officials and county judges accepted the toys to be distributed in the counties of Alameda, Santa Clara and Contra Costa. FOG Founder, Dr. Romesh Japra, while giving away the toys said, “This annual event is in keeping with our immigrant and Hindu traditions to help others in need. We treat everyone as our family and strive to help less fortunate community members celebrate the festive season”.FOG Toy Drive

Manali Brahmbhatt coordinator of FOG Toy and Blanket drive said, “This year community’s generosity was overwhelming despite Covid related challenges. Donors came forward in large numbers to provide record donations. Atul Shah led the volunteer team in collecting the donations from all over the Bay Area”. 

Donations will be distributed to incarcerate children of juvenile centers in the three counties. Representative of Contra Costa County, Alameda County Chief of Probation, Superintendent of Juvenile Hall, Superintendent of Camp Sweeney, Supervisor for the juvenile Hall, Supervisor of Transition Center, Commissioner Emeritus Kamal Nair graced the event and accepted the toys on behalf of the county. 

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFederation of Indo-Americans of Northern CaliforniaFIAHinduAmericansHoliday SeasonIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginIndo-Americans of Northern CaliforniaNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 14th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.