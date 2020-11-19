FOG Diwali celebrated at Fremont Hindu temple
India Post News Service
Diwali the Hindu Festival of Lights is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists (Indic tradition), and the festive spirit expressed by those of “any, all and no faith.” Diwali symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.”
The Covid-19 pandemic has overshadowed all celebrations, festivals, and holidays, but it did not prohibit Fremont Indian Americans from celebrating the Diwali festival. Over 500 local Indian Americans joined FIA, FOG and Fremont temple members on November 14 and 15 to celebrate Diwali 2020 in Quarantine Style.
Special Lakshmi pooja was performed at the temple. 500 diyas were lit up at the main hall. Bharatanatyam and Odissi performers adorned the stage and showcased the rich Indian culture. Assemblymen Kansen Chu, Mayors and councilmembers from Fremont and Newark graced the occasion.