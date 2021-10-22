FOG Festival of India and Diwali Celebration 2021

Ritu Maheshwari

India Post News Service

FREMONT, CA: Festival of India and Diwali Mela (Fair) was held with great pomp and fervor on Saturday, October 9th, 2021. Organized by Federation of Indo Americans (FIA) of Northern California in association with Festival of Globe (FOG) and Fremont Hindu Temple, this largest celebration of democracy was celebrated with the festival of lights this year.

For past 29 years, FIA organized Festival of India has come to symbolize the unity, integrity, culture and best of the things that are hallmark of Indian community in Bay area. This year, festival had many popular and well sought after segments such as Indian State Showcases, kids talent programs,Â Ram Darbar, Rangoli contest, Mithai Contest, dance performances representing cross section of India and a fair that features best of offered for Indian community.

Visitors enjoyed mouth-watering Indian delicacies, attractive jewelry, trendy clothes, and discounted local merchandise at over 100 booths. Coming after a long hiatus due to Pandemic, attendees were seen excitedly visiting different attractions and greeting each other. This festival also brought together several families and friends together for Diwali celebrations. This yearâ€™s eye-catching attraction was Bollywood star of â€˜3 Idiotsâ€™ fame Omi Vaidya as Grand Marshal of the event. He regaled the audience with his unique style of comedy act.

FOG event began with a devotional worship of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity and lighting of lamp by dignitaries. Dance performances, Dazzling Cultural Showcases from cross section of India, fancy costumes, and childrenâ€™s programs were held all day long starting at 9 am.

Describing the importance of the event, Dr. Romesh Japra, Founder and Convener of FOG said, “This year again, FOG is leading the community in showcasing our heritage and culture by celebrating Diwali and including global community in bay area. It is a very special occasion for community to come together and keep the traditions alive. Only when we have strong roots can we grow and prosper in this land of opportunities.”

Eventâ€™s Cultural Segment was hosted and organized by Jyotsna (Jo) Sharma, FOG Cultural Chair with 70+ dance teams, with 500 kids/adults performing dances blending Indian dance styles with Bollywood and Classical. Jyotsna along with Ramya and many volunteers helped backstage for smooth execution of the cultural segment.

There were huge crowds attending the event. Thousands of parents attended to watch their kids perform and were very happy that the post-covid FOG event was hosted on a very big scale just like before. Kids were happy to be back on stage and most kids/adults learnt dance through online classes. All covid protocols were followed near stage for the safety of kids. Parents were looking forward to the next event.

The segment thatÂ showcased the rich and cultural heritage of the States of India Â was coordinated by Mahesh Pakala, parade co chair for this year. The program included a beautiful Odissi rendition by Maya and Sejal – two sisters – who flew in from San Diego representing Center of World Music, Bathukamma celebration by Telengana American Telugu Association (TATA) among many others. Grateful to the following teams:

Marathi Folk by Starrz Dance on Behalf of Maharashtra

Bathukamma Floral Celebrations on Behalf of Telengana American Telugu Association (TATA)

Classical Folk Dances by Kalanityam School of Bharatnatyam on behalf of Bay Area Tamil Manram & Kurinji Tamil Manram

Kathak by Kathakanjali Dance Karishma on behalf of UPMA

Various Dance forms by Kannada-da Kilaadigalu Â on Behalf of KKNC

Play on Biju Patnaik the Dare Devil and His Legend Skit – FOG Odisha

Dance by Haryanvi Bay Area Association

Thiruvathira Dance by Pranavam Thiruvathira on Behalf of MANCA (Kerala)

Rajasthani Ghoomar by Jaya Sharma of Dance Karishma on behalf of FOG Rajasthan

Gujarat Garba & Rangeela Raas Group – Gujarati Garba Group

Kuchipudi by Madhuri Kishore Kuchipudi School of Dance on Behalf of Andhra Pradesh

Bengali Song by California Nupur Dance Academy on behalf of FOG Bengal

Bhojpuri Desh Bakhti Sing by Proud Bihari – People of Bihar who helped showcase India so colorfully and beautifully with the incredible support of Dr Romesh Japra, chairman of the Festival.

