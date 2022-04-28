FOG Founder, Dr. Romesh Japra honored at Indian Heritage Night celebrated by San Jose Sharks

Ritu Maheshwari

India Post News Service

SAN JOSE, CA: A unique Indian Heritage Night was celebrated by San Jose Sharks on Tuesday 19th April at the San Jose Sharks vs.Columbus Blue Jackets Ice-Hockey Game at SAP Center. The whole stadium was filled with Indian dances, music and spectators.

FOG Founder, Dr. Romesh Japra was honored just before the grand start and was highlighted on the hug

e Jumbotron. One of the key goals of FOG (Festival of Globe) is to integrate communities and it was a perfect occasion to showcase this. Celebrating Indian Heritage Night was an amazing recognition of Indian community’s contributions in Bay Area.

Indian dances entertained a packed SAP center. Indian music was streaming through the stadium. FOG team was in full attendance to celebrate. Game itself was amazing. Sharks built the lead and kept the pressure on Blue Jackets all through. The whole SAP center was reverberating with cheers for the San Jose sharks.

Robin Bawa, first pro hockey player of Indian descent was special guest and did the ceremonial puck drop. He mingled with the Indian community at the game and was kind enough to give photo opportunities.

Dr. Romesh Japra was honored on Jumbotron and said “I played Field Hockey in India. Our children like Robin Bawa are playing Ice Hockey in America and Canada. “Sharing Cultures empowers and unites us Politically,” said Chankya. Dhanyavad to all Karmayogis who participated and made it happen.”

Sharks ended their longest losing streak of the season with a 3-2 win at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It could not have come at a better time as the Sharks celebrated the Indian Heritage Night with plenty of new fans who were experiencing live hockey for the very first time.

