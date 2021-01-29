India Post News Paper

FOG Republic day celebrated virtually

January 29
11:54 2021
Vidya Sethuraman
India Post News Service

The Federation of Indo-Americans (FIA) of Northern California aka FOG, celebrated India’s 72nd Republic Day with Virtual celebrations on Jan 24 at Fremont.  FIA has been celebrating the Republic Day of India for over 38 years now, meticulously promoting the opulent culture and various dance and music styles of India. The Republic Day marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect — on January 26, 1950 — replacing the Government of India Act as the governing document of India. It marks the occasion of the nation turning into a newly-formed republic after the British colonial rule ended on August 15, 1947.

IMG_5586The FIA and Indian community associations in the Bay area have decided to hold the annual flag-hoisting ceremonies to commemorate the day without much fanfare this time, in keeping with the COVID-19 safety protocol, said Dr Romesh Japra, FIA Chairman. “However, the Indian community is invited to participate in the celebrations virtually as the programme was streamed live on our social media handles,” added Dr Japra.

Ambassador T V Nagendra Prasad, Consul General of India in San Francisco, was the Chief Guest at the event. He hoisted the Indian national flag and spoke on serving 1.4 million India origins of the West Coast and the consular services during the pandemic time. The Consul General also highlighted the India COVID 19 vaccination drive inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India started vaccinating its own population against the coronavirus only a few days ago, but it is already using its manufacturing heft to generate goodwill with its neighbors. Indian government has sent free doses to Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives — more than 3.2 million in total.

In the race to combat the pandemic, several countries are using vaccine production as a route to enhance their global influence. But the Indian government seems to be the first to deliver multiple gifts to neighboring countries.

Sameena Paul sang the American National Anthem. Alka Bhatnagar and her students sang the Indian national anthem by following all COVID protocols. Prachi Roy from Natraj School of Dance staged a captivating Odissi performance at the virtual event. Every year this event is attended by 1000s of Bay area local talents, said Jo Sharma, FOG Cultural Chair. This year due to COVID we had to have the celebrations virtually, over 50 kids have sent their performance videos, which will be posted online.IMG_5621

The FIA led by Dr Romesh Japra and his team, was praised by the Consul General TV Nagendra Prasad for its growth over the last thirty years and empowering the Indian community through year-round events such as Indian Independence day celebrations, Indian festivities such as Diwali & Holi, health fairs, senior and women empowerment programs to name a few.

Rajesh Verma, President, FIA thanked all the volunteers and community members for their efforts to make this virtual event a grand success.

