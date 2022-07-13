India Post News Paper

FOG Wins 1st Prize in Fremont 4th of July Parade

FOG Wins 1st Prize in Fremont 4th of July Parade
July 13
16:03 2022
FOG volunteers in Saffron colors

FOG volunteers in Saffron colors

Ritu Maheshwari
India Post News Service

FREMONT, CA: What a start to community celebrations as Bay Area opens up this summer! Festival of Globe (FOG) represented Indian-Americans in Fremont’s 4th of July Parade in a prominent manner, accompanied by a committed group, a beautifully decorated float and live music band performing patriotic numbers.

FOG Float

FOG Float

“Meri Desh ki Dharti” was crowd’s favorite song. FOG had the theme of integrating world’s oldest and largest democracies by using Statue of Liberty and Statue of Unity as its symbols. Thousands of people lined up along both sides of a 6-lane, mile-long road to cheer and support. As the float passed through, the atmosphere was filled with slogans of “Happy 4th”.

FOG Founder Dr. Romesh Japra said, “It is important for our community to participate and celebrate the US Independence Day, as it is an excellent occasion for us to integrate with broader community and honor the democratic values of USA”.

Dr. Romesh Japra giving FOG message

Dr. Romesh Japra giving FOG message

FOG float building showcased the community spirit, commitment and passion of FOG volunteers. Led by FOG Chair Parade KP Maheshwari, a large number of volunteers conceptualized, designed and built the float in a short period of two weeks. Over 20 Indian community organizations participated in the construction and Parade.

FOG Float Team for Fremont July 4th Parade

FOG Float Team for Fremont July 4th Parade

FOG President and event coordinator Rajesh Verma said participation in 4th of July is a big motivator for upcoming FOG India Day Parade on August 21st. The results of all the planning and hard work were swift to come!  Judges were impressed and awarded the FOG float 1st prize in non-commercial category!! Indian community is indeed making a mark in all spheres of life in USA.

