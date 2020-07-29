India Post News Paper

Follow Delhi model for home isolation of asymptomatic patients: Goa AAP

Follow Delhi model for home isolation of asymptomatic patients: Goa AAP
July 29
11:29 2020
PANAJI: The Aam Aadmi Party in Goa on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to simplify home quarantine norms for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients on the lines of the model adopted by the party’s government in the national capital, which provides free pulse oxymeters and counselling to the patients.

Speaking to reporters after submitting a memorandum to Sawant, Goa AAP convenor Elvis Gomes also alleged political favouritism in the distribution of ‘immunity booster’ pills across the state, a measure undertaken by the state government along with the Union AYUSH Ministry.

“Our delegation told the CM that the new SOPs for home quarantine in Goa puts the onus on the Covid-19 patient to purchase a pulse oxymeter, thermometer, masks and other requirements, which add to the burden of the patient, particularly the common man,” Gomes told reporters outside the Chief Minister’s official residence here.

“Also, there is no clarity in the SOPs on counselling of patients, medical advice upon getting lab reports, helping with groceries apart from regular monitoring of the patients. It needs to be revised on the lines of the Delhi model which is more favourable for the patients,” Gomes added.

The Covid-19 tally in Goa on Tuesday touched 5,287, of which 1,656 are active cases. The Pramod Sawant-led administration had come under criticism from the Opposition for slack management of the coronavirus crisis during the one-day session of the state legislative assembly held on Monday.

