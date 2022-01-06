India Post News Paper

Blog

'Follow your bliss': Deepika Padukone wraps 36th birthday with inspirational video

‘Follow your bliss’: Deepika Padukone wraps 36th birthday with inspirational video
January 06
10:30 2022
NEW DELHI: Superstar Deepika Padukone sure knows how to motivate her fans with her own inspirational journey in showbiz. Deepika recently shared how she has evolved herself as an actor and a human being.

The ‘Piku’ star, who celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday, took to her Instagram handle to share a motivational video with her fans in which she urged everyone to follow their bliss.
“When you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a track that has been there all the while…and the life you ought to be living, is the life you are living. So follow your bliss…don’t be afraid and doors will open where you never knew they would,” Deepika captioned the post.

In the video, the actor compiled a montage of clips from various awards shows as well as candid behind-the-scenes footage from her shoots.

In the video, the ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actor talked about how evolving as a person is also important alongside achieving professional highs in life.

“I keep saying this to people that life is happening while you are also building your career and you can’t forget that. Maybe somewhere I forgot that. I think I forgot who I was, who am I the person. I am different as an actor, I am different as a person. I have evolved. I hope I have,” she said.

“I think if you are able to shift the needle, if you are able to impact people’s lives in a positive way, if you are able to bring about change, if you are able to have people just sort of think differently or see differently, I think today that for me is success,” she added.

Meanwhile, the actor, who was last seen in the sports drama ’83’, has several highly-anticipated movies in her kitty including ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan, ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Project K’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and ‘Gehraiyaan’ starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. (ANI) 

