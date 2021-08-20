India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

‘For what?’: Joe Biden stands ground on Afghanistan exit

‘For what?’: Joe Biden stands ground on Afghanistan exit
August 20
14:17 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden believes history will judge the US experience in Afghanistan as one where it “overextended” its stay to deal with its national interest.

At a time when roughly two-thirds of Americans say they think the Afghanistan war wasn’t worth fighting, Biden stood his ground on his decision to exit Afghanistan nearly 20 years after the September 11 attacks.

“Are we gonna go to war because of what’s goin’ on in Tajikistan? What do you think?”, Biden told ABC News in a wide ranging interview on America’s exit from its longest war.

“I think the American people are with me,” Biden told ABC News. “And when you unite that country, what do you have?,” he asked. “They’re surrounded by Russia in the north or the Stans in the north. You have– to the west, they have Iran. To the south, they have Pakistan, who’s supporting them. And to the– and– actually, the east, they have Pakistan and China. Tell me. Tell me. Is that worth our national interest to continue to spend another $1 trillion and lose thousands more American lives? For what?”

On Biden’s watch, the two-decade war in Afghanistan ended with the Taliban storming back to power and capturing the capital city of Kabul at lightning speed.Â Asked whether the humanitarian crisis spilling over in Afghanistan is a failure of intelligence, planning, execution or judgment, Biden struggled to frame neat answers. Yet, he did not budge from his central theme that America’s job there was done, at least a decade ago.

“There is no good time to leave Afghanistan,” Biden said when asked if he would have acted differently if his predecessor Donald Trump had not set a May 1 deadline for troop withdrawal from the country.

Trump signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020 and declared that “we think we’ll be successful in the end.” Ever since Kabul fell to the Taliban, Biden has been pointing to the agreement Trump signed in Qatar as the thing that bound him to withdrawal and the subsequent chaos. The agreement called for the US to cut down its forces from 13,000 to to 8,600 in the first phase and for the remaining troops to exit by May 1.

“Fifteen years ago would’ve been a problem, 15 years from now. The basic choice is am I gonna send your sons and your daughters to war in Afghanistan in perpetuity?” Biden told ABC News.

Comments

comments

Tags
Afghani SikhsAfghanistanAfghanistan GovtAmerica In AfghanistanHindu AfghanistanHindus in AfghanistanMinorities In AfghanistanSikhs In AfghanistanTalibanTaliban Takes OverUS forces in Afghanistanworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – August 20th, 2021

Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Elections – Alameda County

Official Election Site of Alameda County

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA ELECTION

CALIFORNIA ELECTION

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.