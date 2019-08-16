Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Foreign currency worth Rs 4.32 lakh seized at Kannur airport

Foreign currency worth Rs 4.32 lakh seized at Kannur airport
August 16
16:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The CISF has seized foreign currency worth Rs 4.32 lakh from a Dubai-bound passenger at the Kannur airport in Kerala, a senior official said on Friday.
The seizure was made on Thursday evening from a traveller identified as Basheer Chalumadathil, 40, the official said.

Unexplained foreign currency of 20,825 UAE dirhams and USD 355, totalling Rs 4,32,148, was seized from the passenger by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials.
The passenger and the seized currency have been handed over to the customs authorities at the Kannur airport for further investigation, he said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Would intervene on Kashmir ‘if wanted’ by India, Pak: Trump Read: https://t.co/K0SWG0ZZRe #KashmirIssue… https://t.co/Q2LWI17xfO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:07 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.