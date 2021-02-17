India Post News Paper

Foreign envoys of over 20 nations arrive in J-K

Foreign envoys of over 20 nations arrive in J-K
February 17
11:29 2021
SRINAGAR: A group of 24 diplomats from foreign missions, including the European Union, arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday. The envoys will visit Kashmir and Jammu regions in the Union Territory.

The delegation is expected to interact with representatives of civil society and the government during the visit.
Foreign diplomats from Chile, Brazil, Cuba, Bolivia, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Bangladesh, Malawi, Eritrea, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and the European Union are on the visit.

The latest visit of foreign envoys comes in the backdrop of District Development Council polls, which saw huge participation and restoration of 4G mobile internet in entire region after 18 months, which many see as a return of full normalcy in the Union Territory.

This will be the first visit by foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Two batches of foreign diplomats had earlier visited J-K in January and February last year after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Sources told ANI that some elements, who are working against Jammu and Kashmir’s progress and restoration of normalcy, have been giving calls of a shutdown during the visit of envoys.

In January last year, envoys of 15 countries including the then US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and diplomats from Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, Niger, Nigeria, Morocco, Guyana, Argentina, Philippines, Norway, Maldives, Fiji, Togo, Bangladesh and Peru visited Jammu and Kashmir to see first-hand the efforts being made by the government in the region.

In February last year, 25 foreign diplomats, including those from Germany, Canada, France and Afghanistan, visited Jammu and Kashmir to witness the ground situation in the region. (ANI)

