Foreign Minister Jaishankar arrives in Bhutan on first overseas visit

June 07
16:32 2019
THIMPHU: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Bhutan on Friday on a two-day visit, his first overseas trip after assuming charge of the ministry, during which he will hold talks with his Bhutanese counterpart and call on Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.

Jaishankar, who assumed charge on May 30, is expected to receive an audience with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

He was received by his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji on his arrival in country.

“Great to be back in Bhutan! Touched by the warm and sunny welcome!,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi on Thursday said that the visit reflects the importance India attaches to its relationship with Bhutan, a close friend and neighbour.

Bhutan has been a close ally of India and bilateral ties between the two countries are on an upswing in the last few years.

“India and Bhutan share a unique and time tested bilateral relationship, characterised by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding,” the ministry said.

“During the visit, the two sides will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the upcoming high-level exchanges, economic development and hydro-power cooperation,” it said. PTI

