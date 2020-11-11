India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Foreign Secretary Shringla’s visit to Nepal on the cards: Nepal govt sources

Foreign Secretary Shringla’s visit to Nepal on the cards: Nepal govt sources
November 11
12:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KATHMANDU: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla’s visit to Nepal is on the cards and the final decision is yet to be taken, said Nepal government sources.

The government source in Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told ANI that the Indian Foreign Secretary’s visit to Kathmandu may soon be announced formally.
“We have been informed about the visit but formal communique is yet to be received. Dates will be made public once they are confirmed and it would be formally announced simultaneously by both the countries,” the senior official at Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

“We have started preparations for talks about various issues which can be included and discussed during the visit,” the official added. Another source also confirmed that preparations for Shringla’s visit are underway in Nepal.

The source added that talks about the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal could be included in the agenda that would be discussed between the two countries. Apart from the discussion on the vaccine, the visit of the Foreign Secretary is also likely to focus on the issue of Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Lipiyadhura, which Nepal claims.

The Foreign Secretary’s visit would be taking place days after Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s recent visit to the Himalayan nation, where he was conferred the honorary rank by the Nepal Army. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Wll Trump reconcile with the reuslts and concede gradually?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Quad needs to transform into an ... - https://t.co/afdhEj0MyJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #AungSanSuuKyi #Australia #ChineseLair #HongKong #India #IndiaTaiwanTies #Japan #Myanmar #QUADAgainstChina #RegionalStability #TaiwanIsNotChina
    h J R

    - November 11, 2020, 12:07 pm

    Is #Pakistan on the cusp of a revolution? - https://t.co/TqQzvIE89F Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Article370 #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #GilgitBltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #Kashmir #NationalActionPlan #PakistanAFailedState
    h J R

    - November 11, 2020, 12:03 pm

    @ANI: Supreme Court orders Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and other co-accused be released on interim bail. https://t.co/WveX5XglSl
    h J R

    - November 11, 2020, 10:51 am

    Secret to longer life ... - https://t.co/WGlxi4Ma5f Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ScientificSessions2020 #AmericanHeartAssociation #BalancedDiet #BalancedDietWithChillis #BellPeppers #CHiiliesInIndia #ChiilisInDiet #ChiilisInFood #ChilliPeppers #CHillyBenefits
    h J R

    - November 11, 2020, 10:46 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.