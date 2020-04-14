Foreign tourists break lockdown norms, go for swim at Kovalam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of foreign tourists on Tuesday morning broke the lockdown norms and went for a swim in the off the famed Kovalam beach. The tourists are staying put at a beach resort and they went for a swim after learning that the life guards posted at the beach come for duty only after 7 a.m.

The group consisting of both men and women had a nice swim and when the life guards came they were surprised to see the group in the sea. The guards immediately asked all the tourists to return to their hotel.

Meanwhile the local police have started a probe into how the rules were violated and are expected to take action after knowing what happened. The police are likely to charge the resort management also.

