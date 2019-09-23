Something went wrong with the connection!

Foreigner held for entering India on forged travel documents

Foreigner held for entering India on forged travel documents
September 23
14:00 2019
MAHARAJGAN, Uttar Pradesh: A foreign national has been arrested here for entering the country on the basis of fake travel documents, a senior immigration official said.

Shefer Kayani of Iranian origin was arrested September 17 evening in Sonauli area as his visa papers and passport were found to be fake, Sonauli check post immigration officer Mithlesh Kumar said. A case has been registered against the foreign national under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the Foreigners Act.

The Intelligence Bureau has been notified, he added. PTI

