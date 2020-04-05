Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Foreigners leaving India by special flights from Delhi

April 05
22:06 2020
NEW DELHI: Amid tight security and highly sanitised departure area, foreigners working in embassies, various industries and NGOs are leaving India, sources said on Sunday.

According to Delhi airport sources, two-three special flights are being operated for foreign citizens working in India who want to be back home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizens of several CIS countries, and also of Belarus left in a special flight from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport. On saturday, and also the day before, special flights were operated for Japanese and South Koreans working in NCR and other parts of India.

