Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Forest cover grew by 15,000 sq kms during Modi govt: Javadekar

Forest cover grew by 15,000 sq kms during Modi govt: Javadekar
July 29
10:29 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PUNE: India’s forest cover has grown by over 15,000 sq kms in the five years of the Modi government, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.
He was speaking on the sidelines an event here.

When asked about Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala’s statement in which he said that the government has given permission to cut over one crore trees for development projects, Javadekar said that the Congress leader is picking up selectively on the number of trees felled for the development projects.

“But he forgets that in the main answer (given in the Parliament) it is clearly mentioned that within two years, 8,000 sq kms of forest cover has increased and in the five years of the Modi government, more than 15,000 sq kms of forest cover is increased,” the minister said.

“It is far better than the erstwhile UPA government,” he added.
Javadekar also took a dig at Surjewala saying that instead of speaking on such issues, he should answer who the president of the Congress party is. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha I would like to categorically assure the House that no such… https://t.co/jg0zVjLb1W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 23, 2019, 5:48 am

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Guru is one who is out of the mess. By practising loving-kindness meditation, you can learn to see the lives of oth… https://t.co/XTgFKIdKZm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:12 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.