Former Chicago Consulate Amb Ausaf Sayeed’s Son marries in Chicago

Covid-19 a warning to world against unsustainable food habits: Javadekar UNITED NATIONS: The Covid-19 pandemic is a warning to the world against unsustainable food habits and unregulated exploitation of nature, according to India’s Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar. “The emergence...

IET India’s Chennai Local Network to host the NASA International Space Apps Challenge 2020 BENGALURU: From 2-4 October, 2020, IET India’s Chennai Local Network will locally host the global all-virtual NASA International Space Apps Challenge. The knowledge partner for the event is Department of...

PM Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel on Oct 3 SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the longest highway tunnel in the world, Atal Tunnel, in Rohtang on October 3, at 10 am. Atal Tunnel is the longest highway...

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested while on way to Hathras to meet gangrape victim’s family NOIDA: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were arrested on Thursday afternoon near Yamuna Expressway, after the former was allegedly shoved and pushed to the ground by Uttar...

“Ekal Foundation” Embarks on a Trailblazing Goal India Post News Service “Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation (EVF)” hosted its annual ‘International Conference’ in virtual mode with 600 registrants from USA, Canada, India and Australia. The multiple agenda-packed gathering not...

How to Vote in Michigan’s 2020 Election: What You Need to Know By Melissa Preddy Michigan voters have new options to more safely cast their ballot amid the coronavirus pandemic — including no-reason absentee voting for all — thanks to a 2018 state...

How to Vote in Illinois’ 2020 Election: What You Need to Know Kelly Ganski Illinois officials have expanded vote-by-mail options for November’s general election, allowing all registered voters to safely cast their ballots from home: Any registered voter can request an application...

Top 5 Issues That Will Determine How 50-Plus Americans Vote Winners will have to repair the economic, health and social devastation of 2020 Dena Bunis, AARP More than in any other election in recent history, voters this November will elect leaders...

Akshaya Patra Foundation ‘Families for Change’ Virtual Gala India Post News Service Tampa, FL: Akshaya Patra Foundation held its ‘Families for Change’ virtual gala. The total funds raised of $500,000 will provide COVID relief to migrant workers, including...

Former Chicago Consulate Amb Ausaf Sayeed’s Son marries in Chicago India Post News Service CHICAGO: Faateh Sayeed, eldest son of Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Hon’ble Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has entered into the wedlock with Asma...

Hindu temples reopening in Harare INDIA POST NEWS BUREAU Harare Two Hindu temples in Harare (Zimbabwe), run by the Hindoo Society Harare (HSH), which have been closed for few months due to COVID-19, have reopened...

Health Impacts of Climate Change in the U.S. and Worldwide Vidya Sethuraman COVID-19 isn’t the only crisis taking a toll on us this year. Record-breaking heat has helped fuel the largest wildfire season on record, with more than two million...

Chat with Dimple Kapadia on ‘TENET’, films and her future Lakshmi Iyer India Post News Service Famous Bollywood icon, actress Dimple Kapadia, plays a supporting role in the new Christopher Nolan film, “TENET”. While movie theaters remain closed in many...

Journalist Prakash Swamy honored on PM Modi’s birthday Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The 70th birthday celebrations of PM Narendra Modi organized recently by Muslim Rashtriya Manch at TN Rajarathinam Auditorium, Adyar in Chennai honored three eminent personalities with Narendra...

Hindu Prayer to open Fort Worth City Council in Texas Babu Tangewala Fort Worth TX Hindu prayer containing verses from world’s oldest extant scripture. will open the meeting of Fort Worth City Council (Texas) on December 1 2020. The invocation will...

Corona hurts more than lives Thakar Basati CHICAGO: The sad effects Corona had on lives is known but there is another segment that normally doesn‘t get much attention. It is the effect it had on...

Indian American teen creates multicultural organization in light of BLM movement India Post News Service It’s tough to understand how to solve the ongoing conflict that is going on in today’s world, especially in the U.S. While most of us would...

UCL T20 night tournament cricket: Final Anjuman vs Chicago Tornado India Post News Service CHICAGO: UCL T20 night tournament was held for the first time at Skokie Sports Park Cricket ground. Guests present were Akhter Masood Chick, former Pakistani Cricket...

Air India Vande Bharat schedule for Oct 20 to March 21 Ramesh Soparawala CHICAGO: Air India announced addition of a sixth flight to their Vande Bharat flights from Chicago in winter schedule from October 25 2020 to March 27 2021. This schedule...