Former Chicago Consulate Amb Ausaf Sayeed’s Son marries in Chicago
October 01
14:10 2020
CHICAGO: Faateh Sayeed, eldest son of Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Hon’ble Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has entered into the wedlock with Asma Ahmed, daughter of Jaleel Ahmed Sageer, on September 25 2020, at Carlisle Butterfield Banquet in Lombard, Chicago.

The Valima Reception was held on September 26, 2020, at Shalimar Banquets, in, Chicago.  Faateh, who holds an MBA from DePaul University, is the Co-Founder & President at Sivic, a social media platform for politics that addresses civic engagement.

The Wedding and Valima Receptions were attended by a limited number of Family and Friends, in view of Covid – 19 Pandemic. The guests blessed the perfect couple profusely for their successful married life and also congratulated Dr. Ausaf Sayeed and his family on the happy occasion. Dr Ausaf Sayeed and Mrs Ausaf Sayeed welcomed the guests.

