Former FIA president Jashbhai Patel dies
India Post News Service
CHICAGO: Jashbhai Patel, 84 a community leader heading the Federation of Indian Associations Chicago a few decades ago and highly educated civil engineer working at Illinois Department of Transportation, breather his last here on November 23.2020 largely because of age related complications He was cremated in West Chicago on November 25 in presence of relatives
Born on April 4 1936 he is survived by wife Vimlaben, sons JatinPatel, Vivek Patel, Raju Patel and grandchildren- Anil, Sagar, Roshan, Sachin and Serena. His daughters in law are Urmela Patel, Manisha Patel and Seema Patel.