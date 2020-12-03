India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Former FIA president Jashbhai Patel dies

Former FIA president Jashbhai Patel dies
December 03
15:59 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Jashbhai Patel, 84 a community leader heading the Federation of Indian Associations Chicago a few decades ago and highly educated civil engineer working at Illinois Department of Transportation, breather his last here on November 23.2020 largely because of age related complications He was cremated in West Chicago on November 25 in presence of relatives 

Born on April 4 1936 he is survived by wife Vimlaben, sons JatinPatel, Vivek Patel, Raju Patel and grandchildren- Anil, Sagar, Roshan, Sachin and Serena. His daughters in law are Urmela Patel, Manisha Patel and Seema Patel.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden support India’s UNSC membership?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Mayors from 8-Bay-area ... - https://t.co/7N2OkxAR8h Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianOrigin #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - December 3, 2020, 10:49 am

    Akshaya Patra Foundation ... - https://t.co/pg7iVoauuu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AkshayaPatraFoundation #AkshayaPatraFoundationUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #GratitudeGala #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 3, 2020, 10:41 am

    Air India direct flight to Hyderabad - https://t.co/CNgVa0h3cE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirIndia #American4Hindus #ChicagoToHyderabadFlights #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #HyderabadToChicago #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 3, 2020, 10:39 am

    Teens gather to Create Mural of ... - https://t.co/CfOSqoAIGn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #BalVihar #CANstructionCovid19 #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - December 3, 2020, 10:36 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.