Former Head of FIA & community leader Sitaram Patel no more

CHICAGO: A highly educated Indian immigrant to the USA in the early seventies from a small town Chansma in Gujarat India Sitaram Patel had distinguished himself not only as a professional engineer but more so also as a front-ranking community activist helping many newly arriving immigrants getting settled here. Besides he earned name and fame even rendering yeomen services to the community at large in Chicagoland.

Sitarambhai, 74, breathed his last week here on January 12 2021, falling to a massive heart attack but is alive in memories for not only his family members- SmtSaviytaben, Manisha and Rupal – but also for innumerable friends, supporters and well-wishers

He commenced his career here pursuing engineering studies at an engineering institute in Chicago and joined a reputed firm as a Mechanical engineer He tried his hand in a Sari business on Devon Avenue in Chicago but his penchant for community service and job commitments made his give it up soon. His zeal for community work made him plunge in a different field where too he excelled. He was a founder president of Gujarati Pragati Mandal, a cultural organization and then served as President of one of the oldest Indian bodies the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA)

He was a writer with an inherent journalistic flair for writing, this made him start his own Gujarati paper Matrubhumi that he looked after and edited for ten years. He was actively associated with a Gujarati Radio Program GeetGurjari for many years. He was also active with Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

This activist Shri Sitaram Patel is no more to serve the community He breathed here his last on January 12 2021 and his funeral took place on Friday January 15 at Haden Funeral Home in Skokie. A group of his friends and admirers headed by Satchin Desai hosted a Zoom meet on Monday January 18 so that all can share their experiences with Sitaram Patel and pay his work.

