Former Indian Army chief Gen Naravane, Ex US Defence Secretary honoured for strengthening Indo-US ties

July 25
12:45 2022
WASHINGTON: Former Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has been honoured by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) for his role in strengthening ties between India and US.

The USISPF presented global leadership and public service awards to those persons who have been instrumental in strengthening ties between the US and India.
Along with Naravane, former US Defence Secretary General Jim Mattis has also been awarded the public service award.

Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF said, “We are honoured to celebrate these individuals for their significant contributions to the U.S.-India partnership, which will continue to have long-term effects in improving the relations between the two countries, both in business and defence.”

During his time as Defence Secretary, General Mattis worked to get India as a strategic partner with the US.

The USISPF said that during his time as Chief of Staff of the Indian Army, Gen Naravane helped to modernize the Indian army, along with improving defence partnerships and growing interoperability between the US and India.

General Naravane said, “Working together, the US and India can ensure that Indo-Pacific is free, open and prosperous in this century.” Gen Naravane retired on April 30 and has shifted to his newly-allotted accommodation in Delhi Cantonment since that day.

In a distinguished military career spanning over four decades, Naravane had the distinction of tenanting key command and staff appointments in peace and field, both in the North-East and Jammu and Kashmir. He was also part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka.

Former Indian Army Chief commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, raised an Infantry Brigade, was Inspector General Assam Rifles (North), and commanded a Strike Corps in the Western Theatre. His staff assignments included tenures as a Brigade Major of an Infantry Brigade, Defence Attache at Yangon, Myanmar, an instructional appointment in the Army War College as Directing Staff in the Higher Command Wing, besides two tenures at the Integrated Headquarters of MoD (Army), New Delhi. (ANI)

India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

