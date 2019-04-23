Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh casts his vote in Assam

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh casts his vote in Assam
April 23
16:43 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GUWAHATI: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday cast his vote at a polling booth here during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam.

He was here along with his wife Gursharan Kaur.

He arrived in Guwahati in a commercial flight on Tuesday afternoon and went to Dispur Government Higher Secondary School to exercise his franchise.

Though Singh posed for photographers, he did not speak.

He was accompanied by Congress’ Gauhati constituency candidate Bobbeeta Sharma, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, and the leader of the opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia.

From the booth, Singh went to the residence of former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia to take rest and meet senior Congress leaders from the state, including former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

He is supposed to return to Delhi in the evening. PTI TR SBN

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – HOTSTAR

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.