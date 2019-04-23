Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh casts his vote in Assam

GUWAHATI: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday cast his vote at a polling booth here during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam.

He was here along with his wife Gursharan Kaur.

He arrived in Guwahati in a commercial flight on Tuesday afternoon and went to Dispur Government Higher Secondary School to exercise his franchise.

Though Singh posed for photographers, he did not speak.

He was accompanied by Congress’ Gauhati constituency candidate Bobbeeta Sharma, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, and the leader of the opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia.

From the booth, Singh went to the residence of former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia to take rest and meet senior Congress leaders from the state, including former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

He is supposed to return to Delhi in the evening. PTI TR SBN

