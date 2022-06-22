India Post News Paper

Former Sri Lankan cricketers express delight over SL’s historic series win over Australia

June 22
11:29 2022
COLOMBO: Former Sri Lankan cricketers took to social media to express their joy after a young SL team clinched its first series win over Australia at home in three decades. Charith Asalanka scored a match-winning ton, helping Sri Lanka make history by guiding them to a thrilling four-run win over Australia in the fourth ODI at Colombo and also to their first bilateral series win at home over the mighty Aussies in three decades.

Former legendary cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya took to Twitter, tweeting, “Congratulations to the victorious Sri Lankan team for a fantastic series victory against the Aussi’s at home after 30 years! A true team effort. Well done boys! Feeling so emotional.”

Legendary pacer Chaminda Vaas was also ecstatic after Sri Lanka’s historic series win. He tweeted, “Congratulations @DasunShanaka and to all, as well as the support staff, on your well-deserved victory. Truly amazing right through out the series! Wish you all always the very best in the future! @OfficialSLC.”

Former opener Roshan Mahanama, the part of Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup-winning team also congratulated Sri Lanka after their historic win.

“Congrats to @DasunShanaka and the @officialSLC team on their historic home series win against @CricketAus after 30 years! Well done for showing what the lions are capable of, when played together as a team and also for bringing joy to the public during these very tough times,” he tweeted.

Legendary Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga, who also acted as a bowling strategy coach for Sri Lanka expressed delight with his team’s performance.

“THE BELIEF IS BACK! A series win against Aussies after 30 years. Surely a confidence booster for this young side. Asalanka played a gem of an innings. DDS produced an all round performance. Overall a great team effort. Enjoying every single moment working with this lot,” he tweeted.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka posted a fighting 258 in 49 overs, largely powered by Asalanka’s 110 and Dhananjaya De Silva’s 60. Chasing 259, Australia kept the right run rate intact, but kept losing wickets at a regular interval. David Warner pretty much carried the entire Aussie innings on his back with his superb 99. Other batters like Mitchell Marsh (26), Travis Head (27) and Pat Cummins (35) tried to win it for Aussies but they fell four runs short. (ANI)

Asalanka, AUS vs SL, Australian cricket, Dhananjay De Silva, Sri Lanka Tour of Australia, Sri Lankan Cricket, Sri Lankan Cricketers
