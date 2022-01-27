Former Uttarakhand Congress Chief, Kishore Upadhyay expelled from party for 6 years

Padma Bhushan for Nadella, Pichai top recognition of India’s tech talent NEW DELHI: In a big honour for the top India-origin tech prowess that has virtually taken over the Silicon Valley in the US, the Indian government on Tuesday awarded Padma...

Canadian authorities yet to confirm names of Gujarati family that froze to death TORONTO: Although some media outlets have identified the four members of a Gujarati family who froze to death on January 19 near the Canada-US border as residents of Dingucha village...

Sikh and Punjabi community in Washington thanks PM Modi NEW DELHI: An event organised by the Sikh and Punjabi community in Washington has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution to Sikh history, tradition and culture. The event...

Indian-American cop hailed as hero for neutralising gunman who killed officer NEW YORK: An Indian-American police officer, who has been on the job for just over six months, is being hailed a hero for rushing to neutralise a gunman who shot a...

Air India’s control to be handed over, Tata Group Chairman in Delhi NEW DELHI: The management control of national carrier Air India is set to be handed over to a subsidiary of Tata Sons. According to highly placed sources, the Chairman of Tata...

‘Stop interfering’ in Beijing Winter Olympics: Top Chinese diplomat tells US BEIJING: A few days ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics, China has said Washington should avoid interference in the Games and also stop flaring tensions up around the Taiwan issue. This...

‘Without you I am nothing,’ pens Shehnaaz Gill’s brother in birthday post MUMBAI: On actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill‘s 28th birthday on Thursday, her brother Shehbaz Badesha shared a beautiful post on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shehbaz posted a video featuring...

Asian Games 2022: 40 sports to feature, cricket to be back after 11 yrs MUMBAI: The 2022 Asian Games will take place from September 10 to September 25, 2022, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China and there will be five co-host cities. The multi-sporting event will...

Former Uttarakhand Congress Chief, Kishore Upadhyay expelled from party for 6 years NEW DELHI: Congress on Wednesday expelled former Uttarakhand Congress Chief, Kishore Upadhyay for “anti-party activities”. He was removed from the primary membership of the Congress party for six years. Upadhyay...

Ind vs WI: Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner recalled to ODI squad, Pollard to lead ST JOHN: The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel has announced the senior men’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India. The West Indies will visit the sub-continent...

PM Modi to host first India-Central Asia Summit today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday host the first India-Central Asia Summit to take ties to “newer heights”. The virtual event will see the participation of Presidents...

UP polls 2022: Amit Shah to attend several events in Mathura, Gautam Buddh Nagar today NEW DELHI: As part of campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to attend various events in...

India logs 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours NEW DELHI: India logged 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. With this, the country’s...

Sonu Nigam to be honoured with prestigious Padma Shri Award NEW DELHI: Popular Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam, on Tuesday, was announced to be among the list of honorees to be conferred with the Padma Awards. On the eve of...

Sidharth Shukla’s family urges people to take their consent before using late actor’s name in any project MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla’s family, on Tuesday night, issued a statement requesting everyone to consult with them before using the late actor’s name in projects. “We, as a family, come with...

PM Modi greets the nation on 73rd Republic Day NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day. “Wishing you all a happy...

PM Modi pays tributes at National War Memorial ahead of R-Day celebrations NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly built National War Memorial (NWM) here on Wednesday morning prior to participating in the 73rd...