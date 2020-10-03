India Post News Paper

Former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway tests COVID-19 positive

October 03
09:54 2020
WASHINGTON: Kellyanne Conway, a longtime adviser to US President Donald Trump who left the White House in late August, has tested positive for coronavirus.

She is the latest major political figure to say they have COVID-19 after attending a Rose Garden event last Saturday where Trump announced his Supreme Court pick, CNN reported.
Conway has mild symptoms and has begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I am feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” she tweeted.

Conway is now the sixth person who attended the event last week, where masks and social distancing were rare, known to have subsequently tested positive.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, top Trump aide Hope Hicks, Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and University of Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins are all confirmed to be positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

