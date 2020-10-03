Weak job growth reveals US economic recovery slowdown WASHINGTON: The weak job growth report in September revealed that the economic recovery in the US in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic was slowing and may be hitting a...

On Gandhi Jayanti, India reiterates ‘NoFirst Use’ of nukes UNITED NATIONS: A nuclear power, India has reiterated its commitment on Gandhi Jayanti to its policy of ‘No First Use’ of nuclear weapons and to a complete non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament....

Twitter removes 130 Iranian accounts trying to disrupt US polls SAN FRANSISCO: Twitter has purged 130 Iranian accounts that attempted to disrupt and manipulate the public conversation during the first 2020 US Presidential Debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic Party’s...

New ‘Air India One’ receives latest defence tech, lands back in India NEW DELHI: The first of the two Boeing B777 aircraft, which have been specially retrofitted with the latest self-defence protection suite for VVIP transport duties, landed at the IGI Airport...

Bollywood extends wishes on 151st Gandhi Jayanti MUMBAI: The Bollywood fraternity on Friday paid homage to the Father of the Nation on his 151st birth anniversary. From Sidharth Malhotra to Disha Patani, everyone took to their social...

Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis may push him for tougher stance on China: Report BEIJING: United States President Donald Trump’s diagnosed with coronavirus is likely to push him to take an even tougher line on China, South China Morning Post reported citing Chinese observers. The...

PM Modi arrives at Chandigarh airport, to inaugurate Atal Tunnel at Rohtang today CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning arrived at the Chandigarh International Airport as he is scheduled to inaugurate the Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh. The inaugration...

Former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway tests COVID-19 positive WASHINGTON: Kellyanne Conway, a longtime adviser to US President Donald Trump who left the White House in late August, has tested positive for coronavirus. She is the latest major political...

IPL 13: Felt really bad when Williamson got run-out, says Priyam Garg DUBAI: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) middle-order batsman Priyam Garg said that he felt really bad when Kane Williamson was run-out due to a mix-up in the match against Chennai Super Kings...

India reports 81,484 new COVID-19 cases, 1,095 deaths NEW DELHI: India reported a total of 81,484 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 1,095 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday....

UP CM gives directions for suspension of SP, DSP over Hathras incident LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday gave directions to suspend SP, DSP, Inspector and some others officials based on the first report of SIT which is probing...

COVID-19: Trump to be hospitalised for next ‘few days’ on doctors’ advise WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) confirmed that he will be staying at Walter Reed hospital for “next few days” following the “recommendation of his physician...

Nirbhaya’s lawyer to fight case of Hathras victim HATHRAS: Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of the 2012 Delhi rape victim, known as Nirbhaya, will now fight the case of the Hathras victim. Seema tried to meet the victim’s family on Thursday,...

PM Modi wishes President Trump, Melania Trump ‘quick recovery’ from COVID-19 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Earlier in the day, President Trump had...

IPL 13: Rahul admits to making mistakes against MI after suffering defeat ABU DHABI: After facing a defeat against Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul on Thursday admitted that his team made “mistakes” which led to the defeat. KXIP...

India maintaining global position with maximum COVID-19 recoveries: Health Ministry NEW DELHI: With a high level of recoveries, India is maintaining its global position as the country with the maximum number of recovered COVID-19 patients, said the Ministry of Health...

Case registered against Rahul, Priyanka, over 200 others in Gautam Buddh Nagar GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR:: A case has been registered against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and over 200 others under section 188, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal...

PM Modi to inaugurate global summit on artificial intelligence on Oct 5 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a global virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), RAISE 2020 – ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020’ on October 5, according to...