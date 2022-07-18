India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Four killed after small planes collide mid-air in US Nevada

Four killed after small planes collide mid-air in US Nevada
July 18
14:04 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Four people were killed after the small planes they were travelling on collided in mid-air around noon at North Las Vegas Airport in the US state of Nevada. “At this time, there are four reported fatalities. Accident is still under investigation,” the City of North Las Vegas Fire Department tweeted.

Each aircraft had two people aboard, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet that it is investigating the tragedy that struck Las Vegas involving a Piper PA-46 and a Cessna 172N, both of which are single-engine fixed-wing small planes.

Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172. The Piper crashed into a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond, reported the ABC affiliate KTNV-TV, a local television station in Las Vegas, citing the US Federal Aviation Administration.

 

Comments

comments

Tags
Joe BidenNevadaNevada Plne CrashPlane CollisionPlane Crash in Nevadasmall planes collide mid-airUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 15th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd

ADVERTISEMENT – Minor League Cricket 2022

Minor League Cricket 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.