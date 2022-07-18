Imran Khan’s foreign conspiracy allegations ‘very disturbing’: US Official ISLAMABAD: A top US State Department official said that the foreign conspiracy allegations by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan were “very disturbing” and asserted that there is no truth...

Four killed after small planes collide mid-air in US Nevada WASHINGTON: Four people were killed after the small planes they were travelling on collided in mid-air around noon at North Las Vegas Airport in the US state of Nevada. “At this...

Indian cricket fraternity praises Rishabh Pant on his match-winning ton against England MANCHESTER: Following wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s match-winning knock, many Indian cricketers took to social media to heap praises on the heroics of the star batter in Manchester. Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 125*...

Priyanka Chopra turns a year older: 8 times she made India proud MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest stars in the country. Over the past few years, she has represented India on the global platform and has carved her own...

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick set ‘Fit Couple’ goals in latest photo LONDON: ‘Hossana’ fame Amy Jackson has been in news for dating ‘Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick. The two recently made their relationship official and have ever since been a constant...

Rahul Khanna’s almost nude photo sets Internet on fire MUMBAI: Actor Rahul Khanna is known to post hot pictures of himself on Instagram. Well, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor agree too! In last week’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ episode, Janhvi...

Check out Jennifer Lopez in stunning bridal outfit WASHINGTON: Jennifer Lopez recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck and although the 52-year-old actor hasn’t posted any pictures of her Vegas wedding, renowned Hair stylist Chris Appletown who is...

US military assistance irks Beijing amid its quest to dominate Taiwan BEIJING: Amid the excessive ongoing military exercises by China in the South China Sea and its growing quest to dominate Taiwan, the US State Department has approved military-technical assistance to...

16th round of India-China Corps Commander level talks commences at Chushul NEW DELHI: The 16th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China began on Sunday at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side, according to the sources....

Government calls on suo motto all-party meeting over Sri Lankan crisis NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government has called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the crucial issue of the Sri Lanka crisis. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi...

Voting for Presidential election today; Droupadi Murmu, Yashwant Sinha in fray NEW DELHI: Voting to elect the 15th President of India will be held on Monday as the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24. National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA)...

Iran rejects US claim of sending drones to Russia as ‘baseless’ TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has rejected a recent US claim that Iran is providing Russia with drones for use in Ukraine as “baseless” and politically motivated. Amir-Abdollahian made...

LGBTQ festival resumes in Seoul after 3-year hiatus SEOUL: Sexual minorities in South Korea held an annual festival in downtown Seoul on Saturday after a pandemic-driven three-year hiatus, with Christian and other conservative groups opposing the high-profile event....

Boris Johnson wants ‘anyone but Rishi’ to replace him LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing for failed Tory leadership candidates to back “anyone but Rishi” Sunak, it was claimed on Friday, amid reports that the whole team...

Dalai Lama arrives in Ladakh LEH LADAKH: The 14th Dalai Lama has arrived at Leh airport on Friday as he commenced his Ladakh trip. Tibetian Spiritual leader Dalai Lama today left for Ladakh after a...

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as interim President of Sri Lanka COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe Friday has sworn in as the interim President after Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena accepted the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Wickremesinghe was sworn in...

Importance of Being Aware and Responsible While Betting on Sports The fever for online betting or gambling is now growing because more and more people are getting interested in it. However, it is very normal to forget about some rules...

India announce squad for T20I series against West Indies; Kohli, Bumrah not included MUMBAI: The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Thursday picked the squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. Senior players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have not...

‘Emergency’ teaser: Kangana unveils her first look as Indira Gandhi MUMBAI: Bollywood actor, Kangna Ranaut, on Thursday, shared the first look poster and an announcement teaser of her upcoming directorial film ‘Emergency’. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Queen’ actor dropped a...