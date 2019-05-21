Free eye operation camp held

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA

PHAGWARA: Under its humanitarian project, “Let us do noble deeds”(Aao Punn Kamayiye), Sarb Naujawan Sabha, an NGO wedded to social service, organised a free eye check-up-cum-operation camp in Aggarwal Hospital, Model Town, Phagwara.

Sabha’s President Sukhwinder Singh told newsmen that eminent industrialist-cum-philanthropist Ashwani Kohli, Senior Vice-President of the Punjab Chamber of Small Exporters, sponsored it.

Noted eye specialist Dr Tushar Aggarwal performed the operations.

Among the beneficiaries was a nonagenarian woman Jeeto of village Bahrewal.

Addressing the camp, both industrialist Ashwani Kohli and Punjabi writer Gurmit Palahi appreciated the various noble works being done by the Sabha in the last 30 years.

Sukhwinder Singh said that besides eye check-up camps and distribution of medicines free of cost to the needy patients, the Sabha arranged mass marriages of poor girls, footed bills of 30 brilliant but needy students and sponsored vocational course for girls.

