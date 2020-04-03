Fremont CC’s Urgent Measures to Aid Residents and Businesses

India Post News Service

The Fremont City Council held a Special Meeting on March 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the City Council Chambers, to review and approve emergency ordinances and regulations designed to protect the well-being of Fremont residents and ease the economic impacts to both individuals and businesses related to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The following measures were passed today and will be in effect until the local emergency is declared over (unless otherwise stated): Eviction Moratorium on Residential and Small Business Evictions: Imposes regulations related to evictions from all residential rental units and small-scale commercial tenants where the failure to pay rent is due to income loss resulting from the declared COVID-19 public health crisis. (Referral of this item brought by Councilmember Salwan and Mayor Mei.)

Anti-Gouging Ordinance: Establishes an extension of the anti-price gouging statutory prohibitions that make it unlawful for a person, contractor, business, or other entity to impose a greater than 10% price increase for designated goods and services.

Anti-Hoarding and Anti-Grouping/Social Distancing Ordinance: Condemns the act of hoarding essential goods and requires social distancing practices as directed by Shelter in Place Order and other applicable public health directives related to COVID-19.

Emergency Zoning Administrator Permit Process: Establishes an expedited process for the consideration and approval of an Emergency Zoning Administrator Permit, which includes reduced public notice and appeal period requirements where a proposed use is reasonably related to the protection of life or property as affected by COVID-19.

Resolution Designating Agents to Enter into Agreements Related to Disaster Assistance: Designates and authorizes City personnel to apply for emergency financial assistance at the state and local levels from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in response to declared emergencies. This resolution is in effect for all open and future disasters up to three years from today’s date.

In addition, the City of Fremont will waive penalties and interest on late payments for business tax certificates in response to COVID-19. This applies to any business tax certificate that expired on December 31, 2019 and was due for renewal by February 29, 2020, and will continue for business tax certificates expiring on March 31, 2020 and up for renewal on April 30, 2020.

For complete details visit the City’s Business Resources, City’s Business Resources webpage.

For more information on essential services and updates on how the City of Fremont is monitoring the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), visit our Coronavirus webpage.

