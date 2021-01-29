India Post News Paper

Fremont establishing Urban Forest Management Plan

Fremont establishing Urban Forest Management Plan
January 29
11:21 2021
Fremont: On May 7, 2019, CAL FIRE awarded the City of Fremont a grant in the amount of $860,000 under the Prop 68 Urban Forest Management Activities Grant Program. As part of the program, recipients are required to work to reduce net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

In September 2020, Fremont completed a citywide tree inventory and canopy assessment of Fremont’s approximately 80,000 public and street trees. Based on its findings, the City is now focused on establishing an Urban Forest Management Plan to identify a long-term solution to enhance the Fremont urban forest with meaningful and achievable goals.

The purpose of completing the Urban Forest Management Plan is to create a thriving urban forest; make recommendations on planning, policy, and procedures to achieve targeted Urban Forestry goals, reduction of GHG emissions, management methods, and stakeholder opinions; and to increase community outreach opportunities to engage with residents.

