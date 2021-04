Practicing charity as virtue through community service Ashwin Patel ST LOUIS: The values that Bal Vihar of St. Louis Youth Group is trying to live by example boils down to making a difference in the community through...

Thakar Basati gets endorsed by Big Wigs Harish Rao CHICAGO: The Democratic slate for Palatine Township Board had endorsements from a number of political big wigs including U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin; U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth; U.S. Rep....

New England Association celebrates Holi on Grand scale Geetha Patil NEW ENGLAND: The United India Association of New England (UIANE) organized a virtual Holi Showtime Premier known as ‚ÄėRang Barse‚Äô on Sunday, March 28, 2021. The evening was...

Lincolnwood community supports Jesal Patel in Mayoral Bid Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: A community activist Jesal Patel declared his candidacy for the office of the Village Mayor during the recent meet and greet held on March 25th, 2021 at...

Devotional music album by Kiran Nath Geetha Patil BOSTON: Kiran Nath, a renowned singer, composer, poet, performer and music teacher in the Greater Boston area organized a virtual program in the honor of release of her...

Indian Diaspora briefed on latest Visa regulations Geetha Patil NEW YORK: A virtual meet with Consulate General of India, New York was organized by Mr. Suresh Sharma, Chairman, Milan Cultural Association, , CT under the joint auspices...

French brewery asked to withdraw Shiva beer Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Members of the Indian community at large in this country have strongly pitched with Grenade sur Garonne (Occitanie, France) based brewery Brasserie du Gobelet to withdraw its...

California Vaccination Update India Post News Service Vaccination is one of the most important tools to end the COVID-19 pandemic. The State will equitably distribute a safe and effective vaccine to everyone in...

Fremont stands in solidarity with Asian Americans The Fremont City Council has shared the following statement related to denouncing recent acts of violence against Asian Americans: “The City of Fremont stands together in solidarity with communities across...

Senate Democrats support for Villivalam gun safety bill A Q Siddiqui CHICAGO: Twenty-four Illinois Senate Democrats signed on to State Senator Ram Villivalam’s (D-Chicago) legislation to block the illegal ownership of firearms last week following a series of...

Media statement from CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH; COVID-19 Vaccination at Dialysis Centers India Post News Service A new federal effort announced today will help people with chronic kidney disease who require dialysis access COVID-19 vaccinations through dialysis clinics, as well as provide...

Natural Products Expo West Virtual Week As we look ahead to brighter days in 2021, we are excited to announce the official launch of Natural Products Expo West Virtual Week taking place May 24-27, 2021. Register...

Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card re-issue extension In order to further ease the travel of OCI cardholders to India following has been decided: (i) The timeline for re-issuance of OCI cards in respect of OCI cardholders, who...

Redistricting: how the drawing of electoral districts can make or break our communities Vidya Sethuraman Following the 2020 Census, the upcoming redistricting cycle is a critical moment to ensure political representation for our communities, impacting resources for education, health care, the environment, and...

Jesse White urging residents to conduct business online Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White issued a reminder urging the public to visit his office’s website at www.cyberdriveillinois.com to conduct transactions online when possible instead...

SME announces Geoffrey Boothroyd Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers The 14 awardees, age 35 or younger, are being recognized for their exceptional contributions and accomplishments in manufacturing throughout the early stages of their careers India Post News Service SOUTHFIELD,...

NASA angers China by calling Taiwan a country¬† TAIWAN: NASA seems to have offended China by referring to Taiwan as a country and Beijing called on the US space agency to rectify its mistake “as soon as possible”....

US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry to visit India next week WASHINGTON: US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, will be visiting India next week, as part of his first Asia tour, for consultations on increasing climate ambition ahead of...

Trump era visa ban expires today, relief for H-1B visa hopefuls WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden plans to provide relief for H-1B visa hopefuls, who have faced the pandemic related visa ban enacted by former US President Donald Trump’s executive order. The...