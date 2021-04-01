Fremont stands in solidarity with Asian Americans
The Fremont City Council has shared the following statement related to denouncing recent acts of violence against Asian Americans:
“The City of Fremont stands together in solidarity with communities across the Country in denouncing recent acts of violence against Asian Americans. Together, we must all do our part. We must hold one another accountable, offer support and help to uplift community members who have experienced racism, sexism, threats and violence because of their origin. We must also take action by speaking out against bigotry, xenophobia and report to authorities without fear of retaliation. Together, we are committed to stop anti-Asian violence.”
#StopAsianHate #Solidarity #FremontStandsAgainstHate
Mayor Lily Mei, Vice Mayor Yang Shao, Councilmembers Teresa Keng, Rick Jones, Jenny Kassan, Raj Salwan and Teresa Cox