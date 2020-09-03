Fremont Unified School District Recruiting Six Community Members for SRO Review Team
India Post News Service
The Fremont Unified School District Board of Trustees recently voted to create a team to review the School Resource Officer Program, a joint partnership between FUSD and City of Fremont Police Department. The review team will include parents, faculty, students, and six community members.
The recruitment is open to all members of the Fremont community. If you or someone you know is interested in participating, view the FUSD webpage for the meeting schedule and application. Applications are due by Thursday, September 3, 2020.