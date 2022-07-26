India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

French batter Gustav McKeon becomes youngest player to score T20I hundred

French batter Gustav McKeon becomes youngest player to score T20I hundred
July 26
15:25 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HELSINKI: French batter Gustav McKeon became the youngest men’s cricketer to smash a T20I hundred on Monday.

He accomplished this feat against Switzerland in Vantaa during their T20 World Cup 2024 Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier tournament match.
At the age of 18 years and 280 days, McKeon blasted 109 runs in just 61 balls with the help of five fours and nine sixes.

He broke the record of Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai, who had smashed a brilliant 162* off 62 balls against Ireland in 2019 at the age of 20 years and 337 days.

This explosive innings came after 76 runs off 54 balls against Czech Republic. McKeon is leading the tournament’s run charts with 185 runs at an average of 92.50.

Despite his superb ton, France lost the match to Switzerland who chased down the target of 158, with captain Faheem Nazir leading the chase with 67 off 46 balls. Ali Nayyer smashed twelve runs off the final three balls, including a four at the last ball to take his side across the finishing line.

The pair sit level on two points in group stages. Norway leads group 2 with two amazing wins over the Czech Republic and Estonia. In group 1, Austria and Guernsey have not lost a match while Luxembourg is waiting for a win after two matches. Bulgaria and Slovenia are also yet to taste a victory and will take on each other on Wednesday.

Guernsey are favourites in their group, though they were pushed to their limits by Luxembourg, who lost to them by 17 runs. Luxembourg’s Shiv Gill’s 47 off 38 balls won him the ‘Man of the Match’ award but could not win his side a game as seamer William Peatfield changed the game with three wickets.

The winner of this Sub-Regional tournament will be joining Denmark, Italy, Jersey and Germany for the Europe Qualifier next year, as well as European sides who fail to secure 2024 qualification through the 2022 tournament, which consists of Ireland, Netherlands and Scotland. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBCCIFrench batter Gustav McKeonGustav McKeon CricketGustav McKeon CricketerGustav McKeon French CriciketICCT20 WCT20 World CupT20I hundred
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 22nd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Thopu Thalas

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – Minor League Cricket 2022

Minor League Cricket 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

Explore Purewins vast selection of cricketÂ betting rates where you can experience online cricket betting on all major cricket events. Purewin offers India’s most competitive cricket odds and you can place cricket bets, directly on your phone!

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.