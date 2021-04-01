India Post News Paper

French brewery asked to withdraw Shiva beer

French brewery asked to withdraw Shiva beer
April 01
12:59 2021
Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Members of the Indian community at large in this country have strongly pitched with Grenade sur Garonne (Occitanie, France) based brewery Brasserie du Gobelet to withdraw its “Shiva beer” named after Hindu deity and displaying his image; calling it highly disgusting

The contention is that any inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu symbols or deities or concepts or icons for commercial or other agenda is not okay as it hurt the devotees. 

The protest is led by Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, indicating that Lord Shiva is highly revered in Hinduism meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be used for pushing beer or to adorn beer bottles, etc. Moreover, linking a deity with an alcoholic beverage was very disrespectful.

Breweries should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities, trivializing of divine Hindu deity to be displayed on a beer bottle, etc.; Rajan emphasized. 

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion in the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled 

 “Shiva beer” (5.4% Vol, IPA) was described as “hoppy beer”. The Brasserie du Gobelet (Occitanie Craft Beer); created in 2018 and whose tagline is “Taste, enjoy, be delighted!”; claims to produce beers “that are simple, tasty, aromatic.” 

 

