French President’s advisor, Doval hold strategic dialogue

August 30
15:00 2019
NEW DELHI: French president’s diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne held wide-ranging talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on all aspects of the Indo-French strategic partnership, major regional and international issues, as well as G7 priorities on global challenges backed by India.

Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser and G7 Sherpa to French President Emmanuel Macron, arrived in Delhi on Thursday for the biannual Indo-French Strategic Dialogue, a French Embassy statement said.

Bonne called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held wide-ranging talks with Doval on Thursday, his counterpart for the strategic dialogue, it said. Coming days after the fruitful bilateral meetings between the leaders of France and India, and India’s participation in G7 sessions at France’s invitation, the agenda of the consultations included all aspects of the Indo-French strategic partnership, major regional and international issues, as well as G7 priorities on global challenges backed by India, the statement said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

