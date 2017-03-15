French Prez, Qatar Emir facilitate PM on UP polls outcome

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to receive felicitations from foreign leaders over the UP poll results, with French President Francois Hollande and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani calling up today to congratulate him.

“French President, HE Mr. @fhollande called PM @narendramodi today to convey his felicitations at the election results,” the PMO tweeted. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay also tweeted Hollande’s message.

“The Emir of Qatar HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called PM @narendramodi today to convey his felicitations at the election results,” said another tweet by the PMO.

On Monday, Modi had received felicitations from Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dhabi and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.–PTI

