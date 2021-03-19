Five states account for 80.63 pc of daily COVID-19 cases, says Health Ministry NEW DELHI: Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh continue to report a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases and they account for 80.63 per cent of the daily new cases, the...

US House passes bills granting ‘Dreamers’ path to citizenship WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives voted to pass two bills that will grant a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country when they were children...

Indian-American to run for US highway commissioner WASHINGTON: Indian-American Republican Jitendra Diganvker, who ran for Congress in 2016, announced that he was contesting for the post of Highway Commissioner in a suburb of Chicago, according to a...

Indian descent expert charged with cyberstalking in US NEW YORK: An Indian descent cybersecurity expert has been charged in a US federal court with cyberstalking five people, including a deputy prosecutor and a police officer investigating him, and sending...

How Can You Arrange A Loan Instantly For Pre-Owned Cars In India Cars are the best way to commute when a family travels together. It provides comfort during travel, and freedom to commute whenever you want. While the prices of your brand-new...

Fresh cases in India touch new high in 2021: Nearly 40K reported NEW DELHI: India has logged 39,726 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, highest since November last year, taking the total tally to 1,15,14,331. A single-day spike of 41,810 new infections...

Yogi emerges tallest Hindu leader LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s credentials as an able administrator may be discounted by his critics and the opposition parties, but there is no denying the fact that...

It’s time to bury the past, says Pak Army chief NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Ahmed Bajwa has called for India and Pakistan to “bury the past”. Bajwa’s statement is being seen as an outreach to...

Nepal yet to remove encroachments on ‘no-man’s land’ with U’khand border DEHRADUN: Despite reminders, the Nepalese security agencies are yet to remove “encroachment” from the no-man’s land on the sensitive Uttarakhand-Nepal border. “We had talks with our counterparts in Nepal and...

US Senators call Farm laws ‘internal Indian Policy’, urge Biden administration to engage with PM Modi on farmers’ protest WASHINGTON: Two Democratic Senators — Charles Schumer and Bob Menendez have called on US President Joe Biden’s administration to engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over the farmers’ protests...

Oscar nominees won’t have the option to participate remotely: Producers WASHINGTON: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently sent a letter to this year’s nominees announcing that they will not be allowed to participate remotely. According to Fox...

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Manika Batra qualify for Tokyo Olympics NEW DELHI: Indian table tennis players Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sutirtha Mukherjee have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. “Many congratulations to #SutirthaMukherjee for qualifying for #Tokyo2020 in women’s singles table tennis...

Ind vs Eng, 4th T20I: All-round performance helps hosts clinch series-levelling win AHMEDABAD: A blistering half-century from Suryakumar Yadav, followed by a brilliant performance from the bowlers, helped India win the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series against England here at...

Delhi’s air quality at ‘very poor’ category on Friday NEW DELHI: Delhi’s overall air quality entered the ‘very poor’ category on Friday as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 311, according to the System of Air...

Make in India, Asia Pacific, technology transfer on table during Rajnath-Austin meeting tomorrow NEW DELHI: The meeting between US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin and his Indian counterpart Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to take place at 11 am in South...

US Defence Secretary Austin to arrive in India today WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Friday on a three-day visit to India. Austin is set to meet Defence Minister...

Statement from AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins Condemning Surge in Pandemic-Related Hate Crimes Statement from AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins Condemning Surge in Pandemic-Related Hate Crimes Targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders WASHINGTON: AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins released the following statement in response...

A Message from Nancy McPherson on Asian American and Pacific Islander Hate Crimes In recent days, California has seen an unnerving wave of racially motivated violence and harassment directed at Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Even more disturbing is the fact that...

8 Things to Know Before Your Second COVID-19 Vaccine Understand the Do’s and Don’ts of the two-dose coronavirus vaccination regimen If you’ve already received your first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, congratulations â€” you’re well on your way to...