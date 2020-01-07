Something went wrong with the connection!

  Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh SHIMLA: Most of the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist hotspots Shimla, Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie, received fresh snowfall on Tuesday, the Meteorological (Met) Department said. Even as the...
  • UK, French, German, Italian FMs meeting in Brussels on Iran, Libya BRUSSELS: The foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Italy along with the EU diplomatic chief will hold talks in Brussels Tuesday on the Iran and Libya crises, officials told...
  • US seeks review on immigration enforcement WASHINGTON: The acting secretary of Homeland Security is aiming Tuesday at new laws in New York, New Jersey and other states that allow immigrants to get driver’s licenses without proof...
  • Shield your passport while you enjoy the holidays NEW DELHI: While on vacation, while it is essential to have fun and recharge oneself, taking care of the necessary travel documents, like the passport, is equally vital. “Many times, when...
  • Coalition govt in Austria VIENNA: The centre-right Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) and the environmentalist and progressive Greens have agreed on a coalition government in which the two claimed to defend their priorities: the fight...
  • SL to extend free-visa till April 30 COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga has confirmed that the government was in the process of drafting a Cabinet proposal to extend the free-visa regime till April 30, it...
  • 2 brothers among three held for fake work-permit visa JAMMU: Three persons including two brothers were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing work visas for abroad, police said. A spokesperson for the Crime Branch...
  • Chhapaak isn’t a risky film When Deepika Padukone unveiled her look in “Chhapaak”, based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, people saw the beautiful actress’ decision to do the film as...
  • Kriti Sanon feels she’s evolving Actress Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut five years ago with “Heropanti”, and since then has never looked back. Last year, she featured in the multistarrer biggie “Housefull 4.” She...
  • Hardik Pandya’s ex reacts to his engagement news India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently surprised everyone by getting engaged to Serbian actress-dancer Natasa Stankovic. Since Wednesday, many wishes have been bestowed upon the couple on social media, but it’s...
  

Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh

Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh
January 07
16:37 2020
SHIMLA: Most of the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist hotspots Shimla, Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie, received fresh snowfall on Tuesday, the Meteorological (Met) Department said.

Even as the snowfall brought much cheer among tourists, nearly 100 roads were blocked in the entire state. The coldest place in the state was Keylong at minus 7 degrees Celsius.
The Public Works Department was making all efforts to clear the roads, officials said.

Kufri in Shimla district received 20 cm snowfall between 5.30 pm Monday and 8.30 am Tuesday, followed by Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong (15.3 cm), Kalpa in Kinnaur district (15.2 cm), Dalhousie in Chamba district (15 cm), Shimla (14 cm) and Manali in Kullu district (8 cm), Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

This was the second snowfall of 2020 in Shimla and the third of the season.

Kothi received 45 cm snow, Khadrala 17.5 cm, Pooh 10 cm, Gondla 8 cm, Theog 7 cm and Sarahan 4 cm, he added.
Most of the other parts of the state received light to moderate rain. Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie, Kufri, Keylong and Kalpa witnessed sub-zero temperatures.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, Kufri minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, Manali minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie minus 0.9 degree Celsius and Shimla minus 0.1 degree Celsius. PTI

