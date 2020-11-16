India Post News Paper

Fresh spell of snowfall in Uttarakhand’s Badrinath temple, Chopta

Fresh spell of snowfall in Uttarakhand’s Badrinath temple, Chopta
November 16
12:13 2020
CHAMOLI: Fresh spell of snowfall lashed Badrinath temple in Chamoli district on Monday and the devotees were seen enjoying the chilly weather. The Badrinath shrine and houses of locals were seen covered with a thin layer of snow.

Situated in the town of Badrinath in Chamoli district, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is one of the four Char Dham (pilgrimage sites) that are widely revered by the Hindus. Meanwhile, Chopta in Rudraprayag district too received the first snowfall of the season. Chopta is known for the Tungnath temple, which got closed on November 4 for the winter season. Situated at an altitude of 12,070 feet, Tungnath is one of the highest Lord Shiva temples in the world.

The state capital Dehradun recorded a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Uttarakhand forecast, the state will witness very light to light rainfall/snowfall at a few places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts and at isolated places in Tehri, Dehradun and Almora districts here. Moreover, dry weather likely to prevail in the remaining districts of the state. Snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places with height 3,000 m and above.

Portals of Badrinath Temple will be closed for the winter season from November 19. The date for closing the temple portals is decided on the occasion of Dussehra every year. The Chief Executive Officer of Chardham Devasthanam Board, BD Singh, Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodri of Badrinath Dham, Tirtha Purohit and hundreds of devotees, will be present on November 19, the day when portals of Badrinath Temple will be closed.

Eleventh Jyotirlinga Lord Kedarnath’s portals will close on November 16 while the portals of Madamaheshwar will be closed on November 19. (ANI)

