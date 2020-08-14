Freshmen Induction Program commenced at LPU for New Academic Session 2020-21

By-Jaswant Singh Gandam

PHAGWARA: Amid pandemic hit severe period world-wide, education did not get curtailed even for a single day at LPU, and presently thousands of new students from different continents and the country have got admissions for its new academic session 2020-21, a 7 August varsity release claimed.

In order to make students start a uniquely designed online phase of their new academic journey conveniently; LPU has devised a 15-day dedicated Induction Programme. New session is slated to commence from 10th August 2020 in different batches up till 20th August. In each new batch of 6 days with 23 activities, students are conversing one to one with LPU authorities/officials through Google Meet and witnessing/participating mass activities live on LPUâ€™s YouTube account. Various high-profiled dignitaries from industry including MDs, CEOs, top officials of diverse sectors and celebrities are also motivating new entrants with their expertise and experiences.

As per the American universities and UGC Guidelines, elaborated â€˜Freshmen Induction Programâ€™ is to welcome & guide new students about university systems, policies, support mechanisms, multi-ethnic campus life, and allied endeavors. The program also includes 5 cultural sessions, where students are participating online as per their individual talent-taste and temperament. Senior students have also chalked out many ice-breaking sessions to energize them for exhibiting their potential. Already commenced, the induction program is to continue up to 18th August 2020.

This year, too, students from 50+ countries including SAARC, Gulf, ASEAN countries, other continents and all Indian states & UTs have joined LPU. Top Officials from industry, high-ranked officers from Government/ Private sectors, Celebrities and Leaders are also interacting online with new students to broaden their visions. Famous Bollywood Rapper Badshah will also entertain students in between to make students enter their new phase on harmonious notes and relaxed moods.

Greeting new students on joining the LPU community, Pro-Chancellor Mrs. Rashmi Mittal, Senior Deans, Executive Dean and other senior faculty members are motivating them to start their online academic journey for bright tomorrow. Students are being encouraged to get acquainted with the university’s great culture of diversity. Senior students at LPU are also presenting varied activities for their entertainment and guidance.

New students are also being guided to work for their suitable placements in the top industry right from the beginning. There is also a special doubts clearing session for parents to satisfy there all ifs and buts if any. New students and their parents are sharing their appreciation for the online induction program arranged amid the Corona phase and terming it as an inspiring initiative of the university.

In fact, LPU is all set to commence its new academic session 2020-21 from 10th August 2020. For this, LPU has developed a unique online education Tool-â€˜myclass.lpu.inâ€™ to provide easy cybernetic classes beyond any complexities. University is determined that the education for the students should not stop for any cause or reason, and it is important that the session should begin on time.

