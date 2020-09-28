India Post News Paper

Friends of Canada-India, others hold protest against China in Vancouver for release of 2 detained Canadians

September 28
11:03 2020
VANCOUVER: Friends of Canada-India along with seven other organisations held a protest against China in front of the Chinese Consulate Office in Vancouver on Sunday (local time) for the release of two detained Canadians in China, to resist CCP, to oppose China’s new Hong Kong national security law, to free Hong Kong, Tibet and Indian part.

Maninder Gill of Friends of Canada-India said, “The law threatens freedom of the press, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly.”
Gill strongly condemned China for the irresponsible actions and dictatorship approach.

Gill, Ashish Manral, Avtar Johal, Paul Braich, Baljinder Cheema, Gurcharan Sarabha, Parmjit Khosla, Dr Hakam Bhullar were leading the protest. The protest took place in the afternoon during which slogans were raised against China. Over 500 people participated in the protest. Protesters followed all the guidelines by the BC Ministry of Health due to COVID-19. People were wearing masks and social distancing was maintained.

The protesters were demanding the release of two detained Canadians caught in a diplomatic standoff over Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. The seven other organizations who joined Friend of Canada- India are Canada Tibet Committee and the Tibetan Community, Friends of Canada India Organization, Vancouver Society of Freedom, Democracy and Human Rights for China, Vancouver Hong Kong Political Activists, Vancouverites concerned about Hong Kong, Vancouver Society in Support of Democratic Movement (VSSDM) and Vancouver Uyghur Association.

Gill of Friends of Canada- India thanked everyone at the end and said that despite COVID-19, it was a successful event. (ANI)

