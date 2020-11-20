India Post News Paper

‘Friends’ to continue airing on Nick at Nite

November 20
11:38 2020
WASHINGTON: The famous 90’s sitcom ‘Friends’ will continue to air on Nick at Nite, due to a new syndication deal between ViacomCBS and Warner Bros. Television. According to Variety, the megahit sitcom will continue to be a part of Nickelodeon’s late-night lineup under the multi-year deal, which also covers several other shows that air across the ViacomCBS cable portfolio.
The deal also includes some off-network cable premiere rights to ‘Young Sheldon,’ which will begin airing on Nick at Nite from November 30.

Nick has also announced that the network will air the ‘Super-Stuffed Friends-Giving,’ which features a lineup of classic ‘Friends’ episodes starting from November 23, at 9 pm ET. It will also include some of the beloved funny moments from the series airing throughout the week, and a marathon of Thanksgiving-themed episodes on Thursday reported Variety.

Other shows that are being aired on Nick at Nite are ‘Mom,’ and ‘Full House.’ (ANI)

 

 

Related Articles

