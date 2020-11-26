From barbed wires to mud trolleys Delhi Police innovate tactics to stop farmers

NEW DELHI: At Singhu border the Delhi Police were seen putting barbed wires and Boulder barricades to stop farmers trolleys heading towards the national capital. The city police force are using innovative tactics by putting up trolleys filled with mud, pile of boulders, in order to put a break to farmers’ efforts to march to Delhi to protest against the central government’s Farm Laws.

They are hoping the steps taken will deter farmers from having an easy march inside the capital. The Boulder barricades have been used to slow the pace of the protesters in case they manage to cross the Haryana border and reach Singhu Border.

The para military force armed with tear gas shells and protective gear has also been deployed together with the Delhi Police to stop the march. Drones are also deployed to keep a watch from a distance. Heavy police barricading has also been done at Delhi-Faridabad border.

“Some organisations have given a call for holding protest in Delhi on November 26 and 27. It is clarified that no permission has been given by Delhi police to hold protest. Farmer organisations are requested to call off their proposed protest in New Delhi,” said a senior police officer.

There is also a heavy deployment at the Ghazipur border, DND and Chilla too as a preventive measure. Several routes have also been diverted by the Delhi traffic police. Traffic was also thrown out of gear at Delhi-Gurugram border as police has intensified checking at the border putting up barricades to check the entry of the farmers inside the capital.

“Traffic is heavy at Dhaula Kuan (both carriageway) due to checking by Local Police. Kindly avoid the stretch,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. Delhi Metro services to several areas of the national capital specially connecting Delhi UP border and Delhi Gurugram border and have also been changed and will remain suspended till 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Thousands of farmers both on foot and in trolleys, some of them armed with lathi and swords, threw barricades into a river, threw bricks at security personnel and pushed vehicles as they were stopped by Haryana Police on their way to a protest march in Delhi.

After clash on a bridge at Shambhu border in which teargas and water cannons were used, the farmers managed to cross the border into Haryana. The farmers are expected to reach Delhi on Thursday via five highways connecting the city as part of the “Delhi chalo” call by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

