From brilliant cast to direction, here are five reasons why you should watch Kaun Banegi Shikharwati on ZEE5 Global

What could go wrong when a former king invites his four estranged daughters to unite and make amends? ZEE5 Global launched a slew of content for entertainment enthusiasts around the world this January. Winning accolades for its splendid casting and direction, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is fast proving to be the best weekend binge with family. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh in lead roles, the series promises fun, laughter, and a fair share of twists in the royal household. Available to stream on ZEE5 Global right now, here are five reasons you should watch Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

Power-packed ensemble cast

A well-rounded ensemble of accomplished actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Cyrus Sahukar, Kritika Kamra, and budding talent such as Anya Singh, Varun Thakur; Kaun Banegi Shikharwati showcases the range of talent. While the Raja and the Rajkumaris play pivotal roles, it is the king’s principal troubleshooter, played by Radhubir Yadav, who steals the show.

A dramedy to watch with your family

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is a story of estranged children reuniting in their family home after years – a plot filled with hearty laughs and a whole lot of family drama with games designed to bring out the best, and in some cases, the worst in people.

Take notes on living life, king size

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah effortlessly plays the role of a bumbling (and broke) former king who owes the Indian government a hefty amount in the form of unpaid property tax. To sneak out of his predicament, he fakes his illness and summons his four estranged daughters to get him out of his mess.

It is war at the Shikharwati household

In his attempt to bring his daughters closer, Raja Mrityunjay organises a nine-round tournament in which they compete to win the title of the rightful king of Shikharwati and all its problems. Through the tournament, the sisters relive shared memories and find comfort in one another, but not before ensuring the near-ruin of their kingdom.

Twist and turns in the plot

Needless to say that while a few scenes are heartwarming and real tear-jerkers, the twists and turns that the king and each of the daughtersâ€™ experiences are what keep the story alive.

