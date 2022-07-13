India Post News Paper

From original seriesSaasBahuAchaarPvt. Ltd. to third season of Rangbaaz, ZEE5 Global announces its exciting lineup this JulyÂ  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â Â 

July 13
15:25 2022
ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest platform for South Asian content, has geared up to deliver an exciting range of shows and movies across languages and genres this month. With Sona Mohapatraâ€™s unapologetic documentary Shut up Sona already streaming on the platform to Kangana Ranaut starrer, action-packed film Dhaakadand the original SeriesSaasBahuAchaarPvt. Ltd. starring Amruta Subhash, this month’s content slate is going to be exhilarating for the viewers.

Diving deep into the coalmines of Bhopal, Agni essayed by Kangana Ranaut is set on a mission to eliminate human and arms trafficker Rudraveer played by Arjun Rampal. Produced by Deepak Mukut and directed byRazneesh Ghai; Dhaakad, mounted on a large scale, is backed by power-packed action sequences designed by Hollywood action directors and is already streaming on the platform.

July Content CalendarAfter the successful release of the first two seasons, ZEE5 brings its viewers the third season of the gangster drama Rangbaaztitled â€˜Rangbaaz â€“ Darr Ki Rajneetiâ€™ with Vineet Kumar Singh and Aakanksha Singh in the leading roles The 6-episode series also stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sudhanva Deshpande, Ashok Pathak, Soham Majumdar, Prashant Narayanan and others in pivotal roles. The series, directed by Navdeep Singh, is centeredon Vineet’s character, Haroon Shah Ali Baig (also known as Saheb) and charts his rise from a small town in Bihar to becoming one of its most potent strongmen.

In its partnership with TVF, the platform is set for yet another original series SaasBahuAchaarPvt. Ltd, starring National award-winning actor Amruta Subhash along with Yamini Das, AnupSoni, AnjanaSukhani and Anandeshwar Dwivedi on July 8. The six-episode series, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, tells the story of a housewife from a small town and how she embarks on an ambitious journey to become an entrepreneur and gain financial independence only to win her kids back from her ex-husband, Dilip.

ZEE5 Global also has an exquisite line-up of regional digital releases bringing diversity this month. On July 1, the platform launched a thrilling Malayalam story about cyber security in Rahul Riji Nair’s Keedam, starring RajishaVijayanandSreenivasanin the leading roles.  

Promising a fun ride, Telugu actor Sushanth is making his OTT debut with MaaNeella Tank. With comic dialogues and cinematic visuals, the web series is directed by Lakshmi Sowjanyaand will also featurePriya Anand, Sudarshan, Nirosha, PremSagar, Rama Raju, andAnnapurnam in key roles.

This July, the viewers will also get to explore a Punjabi film â€˜Beautiful Billoâ€™starring NeeruBajwa, Rubina Bajwa, Roshan Prince andRaghveerBoli.

Users can seamlessly download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com

