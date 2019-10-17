Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

‘Frustrated’ Markram punches object, injures wrist to be ruled out of 3rd Test

‘Frustrated’ Markram punches object, injures wrist to be ruled out of 3rd Test
October 17
16:10 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

RANCHI: A “frustrated” South African batsman Aiden Markram was Thursday ruled out of the third and final Test against India, having sustained a wrist injury after punching a solid object.

According to Cricket South Africa’s media release, “The injury took place following the opener’s dismissal in the second innings of the match. In a moment of frustration with his own performance, he lashed out at a solid object, resulting in his injury.”

South Africa have already conceded the series having suffered two heavy defeats in Visakhapatnam and Pune.

Markram has had a mixed tour of India. While he scored two hundreds in the practice games, he couldn’t carry forward his form into the Test series. After scoring 5 and 39 in the first Test, he was dismissed for a pair in the second.

“Standard Bank Proteas batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the third and final Freedom Series Test match after sustaining an injury to his right wrist during the second match in Pune,” Cricket South Africa said in a release.

Team doctor Hashendra Ramjee said, “A CT scan of Aiden Markram’s wrist showed a fracture involving the wrist bones. The medical team has therefore ruled him out of the next Test match against India. Arrangements have been made for him to see a specialist on his return to South Africa for further management of the injury.”

Markram left for South Africa on Thursday morning. The team management hasn’t called up any replacement. The third Test starts here on Saturday.

A disappointed Markram admitted he has let his team down and said, “It’s sad to be going home on this note and I completely understand what I’ve done wrong and take full accountability for it.
“It’s unacceptable in a Proteas environment and to let the team down is what hurts me the most. I’ve learned a lot from this and the other players I’m sure, have learned from it as well.

“We understand in sport that emotions run high and sometimes the frustration gets the better of you as it did for me, but like I said, it’s no excuse.
“I’ve taken full responsibility for it, I have apologised to the team and hopefully I can make it up to them and the people of South Africa soon.” PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Modi-Xi Informal summit Boost up ties ?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

As #Netherlands king and queen visit India, Patna residents rue poor upkeep of its Dutch heritage -… https://t.co/rE4ntcCb6w
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 17, 2019, 10:59 am

Indian ambassador briefs US lawmakers on ground situation in #Kashmir - https://t.co/zKWAEKB6jq Get your news feat… https://t.co/4DP37BntI4
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 17, 2019, 10:55 am

Nirav Modi further remanded in custody in UK, next videolink hearing on Nov 11 - https://t.co/HUt23LsU3X Get your… https://t.co/PRCpwWFRmz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 17, 2019, 10:53 am

Tharoor attacks #Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue at #IPU - https://t.co/c7AEdAAh7c Get your news featured use… https://t.co/op9ojBzvjI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 17, 2019, 10:51 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.