Funds raised for India doctor by Indian teenager

Geetha Patil

BOSTON: A 16-year-old, Rohan Prabhu, who attendsBoston University Academy in Boston, MA, is always inspired by his active Rotarian parents who involve themselves in the ‘services above self. ‘Last week, on Apr 21, 2020, he undertook a project to fundraise for Coronavirus Relief for Indian Doctors, despite social distancing after discussing with a Delhi based Rotarian, Dr. Sumeet Naroola about the situation of COVID-19 in India.

He decided to use an online fundraising website and personal contacts to raise funds to help the India doctors through the Rotary Club of Delhi South end (R. I. District 3010) during difficult times.

His motivation came from his doctor parents’ discussion with many of their classmates and friends in India who are operating without adequate equipment Indian doctors not only deal with public fear about the virus, but also the shortage of resources, testing and protective equipment.

This prompted him to start a fund-raising project. His parents are working at Boston Children’s Hospital and Newton Wellesley Hospital that have resources to get through the COVID-19 pandemic, but not every hospital has these resources, even in the United States – Mr. Rohanmentioned reluctantly.

Rohan said that the funds raised would be used to provide the personal protective equipment (PPE), living accommodations for doctors, and ensure safety of healthcare providers as they fight the war everyday against the virus. The PPE may include face shields, gloves, goggles and glasses, gowns, head covers, masks, respirators, and shoe covers that are critical for healthcare workers that deal with Corona virus patients. Dr. Naroola and the Rotary club will oversee the distribution and utilization of the funds he raises and ensures essential materials are made available to healthcare workers in Delhi area.

Rohan is active in the community activities and sports and wants to join the healthcare industry. In 2015, he ran a half marathon for Dana Farber research, and he is currently working with an organization to build a community center for Siddis in Yellapur, Karnataka. He believes that doctors will win the fight against COVID-19, even though, they are being pushed beyond their emotional and physical limits, and there is a need to fill the gaps in key resources.

He therefore is requesting all the Indian community members and others to join him in bringing aid to these dedicated doctors in India and make a big difference. To learn more about his campaign and making donations, visit website at https://www.gofundme.com/f/aidforindiandoctors

